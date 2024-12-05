Richie Leak - Blackpool’s heavyweight bare knuckle fighting world champ - is ready to rumble in Florida this weekend for his big unification title bout.

Richie, the the BKB world heavyweight title holder, is due to fight Cuban brawler, Gustavo Trujillo, who holds the BYB title.

It’s a major fight for Richie but the Blackpool battler is well up for it.

The crunch match takes place at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines , Florida, at around 10pm on Friday night - but for Brits, the action will be in the early hours of Saturday December 7.

Richie is hugely popular in Blackpool so fans will be cheering him on - even if they can’t fly out to Florida!

Richie told the Gazette: “We arrived in Florida on Tuesday after a flight which never seemed to end - Manchester to Dublin, Dublin to Boston, Boston to Miami.

“When we finaly arrived we just needed to sleep -a lot.

“But since then, I’ve acclimatised and I feel brilliant, I’m totally ready.”

He’s already had the informal weigh-in and the photo session, with interest mounting Stateside.

Richie caused a major upset in April this year when he sensationally won the BKB world heavyweight title in Wolverhampton against favourite, Dan Podmore.

Few were expecting the furniture removal man to win that fight - especially after he was cut and rocked in the opening round.

But Podmore’s corner team threw in the towel in the third round after their man was struggling to hang on, having taking some punishment from a resurgent Leak.

Now the 45 year old dad-of-four is ready for the next big challenge.

Once again,Richie will be the underdog but he’s confident he can cause another upset and become the sport’s undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Just weeks after Richie’s win, London-based BKB was bought by Miami based BYB and Trujillo is their champ - so a match up between the pair was always on the cards.

Richie said: “ It’s a big challenge, he’s won six fights in a row, but if I didn’t think I could win, I wouldn’t be going.

“I’ve been training hard, which is tough because my job is very physical, but as Ali once said - 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’

“All the flights and the hotel are paid for, so I’ll go out there and get the job done.”

Popular Richie is a well known face on the Fylde coast, having previously worked as a doorman in a number of clubs.

But it was not a job the big man liked and he’s happier dividing his time between his current job and his bare knuckle boxing feats.

Miami is a long way and he is not expecting many of his fans to make the journey across the Atlantic.

But the fight will be available via live streaming.

Richie trained in martial arts as a youngster and then progressed to boxing. He started bare knuckle boxing in 2020 and in many prestigious venues including the O2 Arena and Dubai. Richie added: “I’ll probably get in the ring by about 10pm but back home in England we’re five hours ahead, so it will be around 1.30am onwards.”

If Richie wins could he see himself matching up with that other giant of North West boxing, Tyson Fury?

Richie said: “I don’t think he’d like to try bear knuckle boxing and I don’t think I’m cut out for his side of things - so probably not.

“But it would be a nice pay day!”

Watch the show on pay-per-view by visiting the BKB website at: https://bkbworld.tv/stream/DxSmvqg6G-kPir38oHHOariA-bih6XZ73VSM3140EbU