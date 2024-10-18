Ban on zombie knives supported by Lancashire County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ban on zombie-style knives and machetes has been welcomed by members of Lancashire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting of full council on Thursday (October 17), councillors voted to ask interim chief executive Mark Wynn to write to the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP to show the county council's support for banning the weapons.

Knives seized during Trading Standards and police operation | Lancashire Trading Standards

New legislation, which came into force last month, means it is now illegal to own, make, transport or sell zombie-style knives and machetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows ongoing concern about knife crime, particularly among young people, and the ease with which it is possible for them to buy zombie knives.

What are zombie knives?

Zombie knives are typically more than eight inches in length and often have a serrated edge, spikes or more than two sharp points.

They are named after weapons used in zombie movies and similarly-themed TV shows. During a debate, members heard about the type of enforcement activity the council's Trading Standards service carry out to stop the illegal sale of knives to anyone under 18.

Lancashire is a "Check 25" county which means businesses should be checking photographic ID of every customer who looks under the age of 25 to help prevent illegal sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council's Trading Standards service also participate in operations to carry out test purchases of knives.

In May 2024, 77 shops across Lancashire were visited by volunteers aged between 13 and 16 who attempted to buy knives in businesses in every district in the county and they managed to buy 24.

Businesses failed test purchases

Businesses that failed a test purchase attempt were then visited by Trading Standards officers who reminded them of "check 25" policy and signed them up to the responsible retailer scheme. This is an agreement to promote the responsible selling of knives and prevent those under 18 acquiring them.

At the moment any shop can sell knives, but the county council is working to introduce a responsible retailer scheme for those that sell them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ultimate aim is to have a countywide scheme of responsible retailers and a zero-tolerance approach to the sale of knives to young people under the age of 18.

Trading Standards also have a booklet about age restricted products including knives called "Where's the Harm" which is being distributed to Year 7 & 9 pupils in the county.