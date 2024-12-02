BAE Systems to recruit more than 2,400 apprentices and graduates in 2025

Defence giant BAE Systems is planning to recruit more than 2,400 new apprentices and graduates in 2025, boosting the number of people in training to 15% of its UK workforce.

The company will be training a record 6,500 young people next year, with its investment in education and skills expected to reach £1 billion since the start of the decade, spent mainly on UK apprentices, graduates and experienced employees, as well as education outreach.

BAE Systems said its investment has led to the opening of its third multimillion-pound skills academy in Glasgow this year, which expands on its established academies in Barrow, Cumbria, and Samlesbury.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “As the UK’s largest defence company, we rely on the skill and ingenuity of those who deliver our programmes, which is why it’s so crucial we continue to invest in our people.

“With thousands of roles open for application across the length and breadth of the country and our exciting high technology programmes, there has never been a better time to embark on a new career with us.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “BAE Systems are a leading light in the UK defence industry and play a crucial role in keeping the men and women of our armed forces equipped on the front line.

“Defence offers exciting careers and this investment is a vote of confidence in the UK as a leader for cutting-edge employment, creating highly skilled jobs across the UK.

“National security is the foundation for national stability and growth. Our Defence Industrial Strategy will ensure our defence sector is an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and our economy.”

Almost 1,300 apprentices are expected to join BAE Systems next year, mainly based in the North of England as well as the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

The company also plans to hire more than 1,100 graduates and undergraduates.