BAE Systems recruiting for 2,700 apprenticeship roles

With National Apprenticeship Week underway, BAE Systems is recruiting for 2,700 apprenticeship and graduate roles.

The company, which provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions, is looking for future leaders who can play a role in shaping some of the world’s most important services that help enable our armed forces and protect national security.

Open roles span Air, Digital Intelligence, Head Office, Land UK, Share Services, and Submarines, and are based in the following areas:

Warton and Samlesbury.

Manchester.

Barrow.

Radway Green.

Preston.

Richard Hamer, Director for Education and Skills, BAE Systems, said:

"National Appreticeship Week is vital for companies such as ours with more than one thousand vacancies to raise awareness for the exiciting opportunties on offer.

"It's also a brilliant opportunity to recognise those apprentices up and down the country that are already on their career journey with us, developing their skillsets and helping to develop the technology that helps defend our national security, they are the backbone of our future workforce and, as a company, we're proud of the work they do."

BAE recruiting for 2,700 apprenticeship roles

