Backlot owner breaks silence after a six-year journey comes full circle

After six years of relentless design, development and dedication, John Sullivan, the visionary behind Blackpool’s Backlot Cinema and Diner has broken his silence on the journey that brought this unique venue to life.

Bringing the Blackpool Backlot cinema and diner to life was no small feat. The project faced unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 shutdowns to the Hollywood writers’ strike, which shook the UK cinema industry.

Yet Sullivan and his team persevered, cultivating a loyal following and delivering a venue that went far beyond the traditional cinema experience.

John Sullivan said: “The Backlot has been a six-year labour of love. I’m proud of the vibrant community hub we’ve built.

“The team poured heart and soul into making Backlot a true success. Together we created a space that isn’t just a cinema and diner, but a social hub for the community.

“From diverse events to immersive experiences, we’ve brought people together in ways that really matter.”

The Backlot Cinema has new operators. | National World

With audiences growing and the vision realised, Backlot is now preparing for a new chapter. From August 15 the respected national chain Arc Cinema will take over operations. Sullivan expressed his confidence in the handover.

He said: “They will continue our work and provide a great experience for the people of Blackpool.”

Sullivan highlights the people behind the project: Brian Gilligan, Damian Drabble, Rob Arthur and an extended team including Simon Jeffries, Petya Maydanova, John Burrows, and many others.

He reassures the community that Backlot will retain its welcoming atmosphere and modern facilities. Ben Jones, who has nurtured the team from the start will continue to lead ensuring the cinema offers a wide range of films while keeping its community spaces, hangout areas and conference rooms open to local groups.

While Sullivan and his management team will not continue with Arc, he expresses confidence in the future: “Arc Cinemas is a vibrant new player in the UK scene, and Ben Jones and his team will merge seamlessly, continuing to grow the Backlot vision.”

“The diner was key to integrating events and community engagement into Backlot. The great reviews showed we were on the right path and it’s a shame it won’t continue, but I understand the national operator’s priorities.”

The Backlot Cinema diner will not reopen on Friday and a new operator is being sought to run it. | National World

Emotionally, the handover marks the end of a personal journey for Sullivan. Designing a cinema with IMAX and multiple screens on a small plot behind Houndshill Shopping Centre was a complex challenge, compounded by COVID and unexpected events like Wilko’s receivership, which heavily influenced the project’s location and design.

Opening in March last year, Backlot navigated a difficult year for cinema ticket sales, yet the team flourished under Ben Jones’ leadership.

Despite challenges with local shopping centre management, Sullivan is profoundly proud of what has been achieved.

He said: “Having delivered over 200 multiplex cinemas globally, Backlot will always be my favourite.

“It’s a jewel in the world of cinema, celebrated for its unique style, personalized service, and community engagement.”

As he prepares to leave Blackpool, Sullivan’s reflections are a mix of nostalgia and pride. John said: “It’s emotional, yes, but I know the Backlot legacy is secure and the community will continue to thrive in the space we created.

“Overall, I am disappointed that the shopping centre managers of Houndshill, New River Retail, and I had a fraught relationship which largely precipitated this - I am overall extremely proud of the outcome and having delivered well over 200 multiplex cinemas across the UK and the globe Backlot will always be my favourite.”