Lifeboat crew rescue 28-foot fishing boat in second overnight sea rescue

Blackpool RNLI lifeboat crew launched into fog for a second consecutive 3am sea rescue of a 28-foot fishing boat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers responded to another early morning emergency at sea navigating thick fog to reach a powerless fishing vessel miles off-shore.

For the second time in as many nights, Blackpool RNLI volunteers were called into action at 3am to respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours of Sunday, October 12th pagers once again sounded across town alerting the crew to reports of a 28-foot fishing boat that had broken down approximately six miles offshore, west of Blackpool.

Despite the hour and challenging conditions the volunteer crew launched the station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, William and Eleanor, without delay.

As they made their way through heavy fog banks, visibility was poor and conditions at sea remained uncertain.

Blackpool RNLI. | RNLI.

The lifeboat crew eventually located the stricken vessel which had lost all power and had a single occupant on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a quick assessment a tow line was rigged and one RNLI crew member was transferred to the fishing boat to help oversee the slow return journey to shore.

The tow operation took more than five hours to complete with the boats heading north to the River Wyre at Fleetwood where a safe mooring was secured.

Once the casualty vessel and its occupant were safely tied up and final checks had been carried out the crew returned to Blackpool Lifeboat Station, arriving at 8.35am.

After over five and a half hours at sea, the William and Eleanor was washed down, refuelled and made ready for the next call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackpool RNLI said: “This is the second early morning shout in as many nights for our volunteer crew, who continue to respond without hesitation, no matter the hour or conditions.

The charity is also reminding the public of the importance of quick action in emergencies at sea.

A spokesperson for Blackpool RNLI said:“If you see anyone in trouble or something that doesn’t look right along the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Seconds really do matter.”

The RNLI remains a voluntary organisation, dependent on public support to keep saving lives at sea-day or night, in all conditions.