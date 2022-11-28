Seema Dalvi, winner of the Lancashire’s Best Chef award in 2019, and her family family have unveiled their new premises in Clifton Street, after success with their first Dalvi’s restaurant in Poulton which opened two years ago.

Head chef and owner Seema Dalvi, just awarded another Good Food Award for 2022, said “I was overwhelmed with the amount of support for the new offering in Lytham, and it was lovely to see lots of new faces who have yet to experience Dalvi’s and of course regular customers from Poulton as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support was great to see and the hospitality industry needs all the support it can at this moment and it was very much felt so thank you.”

Kris and Seema Dalvi at Dalvi's Street Food in Lytham

Dalvi’s Lytham, are now looking to recruit more staff members to help with demand – and here’s a look inside the premises in pictures.

Inside Dalvi's Street Food in Clifton Street, Lytham

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walls inside Dalvi's Street Food in Lytham are certainly eye catching.

The new Dalvi's Street Food premises in Lytham are in the former Cafe 93 building in Clifton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particularly interesting lighting and lampshades are a feature of the new Dalvi's Street Food premises in Lytham.

Dalvi's Street Food has expanded into Lytham after proving a hit in Poulton

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is colour galore to be found in Dalvi's Street Food in Lytham