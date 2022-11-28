Award-winning chef opens new streetfood restaurant and bar Dalvi's in Lytham
Dalvi’s Streetfood restaurant and bar has doubled its Fylde coast presence by opening up in Lytham’s high street.
Seema Dalvi, winner of the Lancashire’s Best Chef award in 2019, and her family family have unveiled their new premises in Clifton Street, after success with their first Dalvi’s restaurant in Poulton which opened two years ago.
Head chef and owner Seema Dalvi, just awarded another Good Food Award for 2022, said “I was overwhelmed with the amount of support for the new offering in Lytham, and it was lovely to see lots of new faces who have yet to experience Dalvi’s and of course regular customers from Poulton as well.
"The support was great to see and the hospitality industry needs all the support it can at this moment and it was very much felt so thank you.”
Dalvi’s Lytham, are now looking to recruit more staff members to help with demand – and here’s a look inside the premises in pictures.