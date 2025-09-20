A Blackpool-based business is encouraging UK consumers to “take a second look at their seafood” as part of a campaign to promote sustainable supplements and fish consumption.

Wiley’s Finest, a multi award-winning company, says almost four in five adults in the UK fail to meet NHS recommendations to eat two portions of fish per week – a dietary gap that experts warn could have serious health implications.

Research shows low Omega-3 intake is linked to heart disease, depression and dementia, costing the NHS billions each year.

A Blackpool-based business is encouraging UK consumers to “take a second look at their seafood” as part of a campaign to promote sustainable | Pixabay

The Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) latest report, Super Seafoods: Sustaining people and planet, highlights that only 21% of the UK population are meeting the NHS target for fish consumption, leaving the majority deficient in nutrients linked to mood, cognition, heart, brain, eye and immune health.

The report also found that while health is the top reason for diet changes among 65% of UK respondents, 20% said they would eat more seafood if they had more information on its health benefits.

Meanwhile, 15% of fish-eating Britons frequently purchase health supplements like fish oils.

Paul Farquhar, managing director of Wiley’s Finest, said many cheap supermarket fish oils are made from anchovies, sardines and other small species which can destabilise ocean ecosystems through overfishing and bycatch.

“Wiley’s Finest is different,” he said.

“We are the only brand in the world to offer a full product line made from MSC-certified 100% Wild Alaskan Pollock, sustainably and ethically sourced with full traceability back to the boat. Independent studies show our fisheries have less than 1% bycatch, and nets are fitted with cameras to protect marine life.”

Nutritional therapist Dr. Anna Sanniti, a consultant to Wiley’s Finest, described the low Omega-3 intake figures as “a red flag.”

Paul Farquhar, managing director of Wiley’s Finest | Wiley’s Finest

“Omega-3s are essential for heart, brain, and mental health, and they are linked to child development, focus, reading, and behaviour,” she said.

“For those not getting enough oily fish, a high-quality fish oil or algae-based, vegan Omega-3 supplement provides a potent and environmentally friendly alternative.”

Dr. Sanniti urged consumers to check their diets, add an MSC-certified portion of oily fish each week, or choose an MSC-certified supplement such as Wiley’s Finest, and always look for the blue MSC ecolabel.

Rowan Williams, another industry expert, added: “With more people turning to Omega-3 supplements, transparency and independent certification are vital.

“Wiley’s Finest has been leading the way, sourcing fish oils exclusively from the Alaska pollock fishery, one of the longest-standing and best-performing MSC-certified fisheries.”

This Sustainable Seafood September, Wiley’s Finest is urging the public to eat more fish – but make sure it’s sustainable.