Blackpool music fans are in for a treat this October as the Canadian Folk Music Award-nominated Medusa Quartet brings its global folk sounds to Moor Park Library.

The Toronto-based quartet will perform on Thursday, October 23, at 7pm, with tickets priced at £10 (£8 for under-16s).

The concert is part of the Spot On Rural & Library Touring Scheme’s autumn 2025 programme, which brings high-quality live performances to community venues across Lancashire.

Canadian Folk Music Award-nominated Medusa Quartet is set to bring its global folk sounds to Moor Park Library | Contributed

Lyndsey Wilson, programme manager of Spot On, said: “With an impressive line-up of string instruments – the nykelharpa, the suka, the Plosk fidel – contemporary storytelling and original compositions, Medusa are bringing something very special to our venues this autumn."

Described as “reimagining the Western string quartet”, Medusa blends folk traditions from around the world with original compositions.

The group’s debut album, which was nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award, draws on influences from Middle Eastern, Scandinavian, Celtic, Appalachian, and Eastern European music.

The quartet features Georgia Hathaway, Lea Kirstein, Marta Sołek, and Saskia Tomkins, a UK-born musician now based in Canada. Their performances showcase rare string instruments, including the nykelharpa, suka, and Plosk fidel, creating a contemporary storytelling experience unlike anything typically seen in Blackpool.

The Moor Park concert is one of several Spot On events taking place in community halls and libraries across Lancashire, supporting local volunteers and promoting access to live music in smaller venues.

Tickets for the Moor Park performance are available at TicketSource.