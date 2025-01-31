Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Avanti West Coast has issued travel advice ahead of strike action this weekend for the next six months.

The strike action by the RMT union will run every Sunday until May 25 and customers are advised to check before they travel ahead of this Sunday.

A reduced timetable will be in operation, with fewer services running during limited operating hours. As a result, the trains which will run are expected to be busy.

The six month Sunday strikes will start this Sunday. | Getty Images

The intercity operator will be running one train per hour between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester and Preston - with a limited service extending to Glasgow. There will also be an hourly shuttle service between Liverpool and Crewe.

Trains will run during limited hours, with the first train of the day departing Euston just before 09.00 and the last train of the day from Euston departing around 17.00.

The significantly reduced timetable on Sunday 2 February means North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services.

What to do if you have already bought a ticket

Customers with tickets already booked for this Sunday can use them to travel on alternative travel dates between Saturday 1 and Tuesday, February 4.

Alternatively, those who no longer wish to travel due to the strike action, can claim a full refund on their pre-booked tickets from the point of purchase.

With fewer services running during shorter hours of operation, trains are expected to be busy, and customers are strongly advised to travel either side of the strike day.

Customers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption, and check the details of their last train home.

The reduced timetable will mean less services. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Kathryn O’Brien, Executive Director of Customer Experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action for an extended period when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out.

“As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys during this time. I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the strike days we’ll have a reduced service, so customers with tickets for those days are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

For further travel information click HERE.