Train operator Avanti has responded to concerns raised by a transport advisor on disability issues over how new timetables will affect services Blackpool and London.

Stephen Brookes MBE contacetd Avanti in a letter saying updates to timetables show that direct services between the resort and the capital were to be reduced to just one train a day from May 18.

And Mr Brookes, who lives in Blackpool and is himself disabled, says checks he made show that the company will be running no direct weekend services between the two stations at weekends at all.

However, Avanti , which provides the principal long-distance passenger services on the West Coast Main Line between London, the West Midlands, North West England, refutes Mr Brookes’ claims and says they are incorrect.

Stephen Brookes is a sector champion for rail and an ambassador for disability rights UK | National World

The company says it will in fact be offering two trains a day in both directions and that, while there will be no direct trains at weeknds at first, that is only a temporary situation.

National Rail enquiries show that from Monday May 19, there will be TWO direct trains from Blackpool North to London Euston, leaving the resort at 5.35am (arrivng in London at 8.35am) and at 12.52pm (arriving in London at 4.03pm). There wil also be two trains coming the othe way, leaving at 9.39am and 5.40pm.

Rail enquiries do show that on Saturday 24 May there are no direct trains between the two stations although there are indirect trains offering changes at other stations. However, this is due to a reduced timetable being in place because of planned engineering work on the West Coast Main Line by Network Rail.

Mr Brookes, a Transport Policy Adviser for Disability Rights UK, said in a letter to the train operating company: “It is a great disappointment to discover that from May 19 the Avanti service to Blackpool is being reduced to one run per day with no weekend operations at all.

“From my own mobility issue, which is now severe, the Avanti link to Blackpool is ‘nearly’ useful, although the limited number of users and lack of cohesive publicity does reflect the appalling departure times of 05.25 , 11.51 and 15.51.

“Any promotion of your services has been non-existent, and support or review has also been lacking.”

Blackpool North train station | National World

Avanti says that from Sunday May 18 it will be operating two services a day in each direction between London and Blackpool from Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, it will operate two services – a late afternoon service from Crewe to Blackpool, and an early evening service from Blackpool to Crewe.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “Our services are timed to best serve the vibrant and growing tourism sector in Blackpool and now offer faster journey times to the capital.

“In addition to our direct trains, there are regular services throughout the day, which connect into Avanti West Coast services at Preston.”

Avanti says its services offer a faster journey time between Blackpool and London than those that were in place before the timetable change because they travelled via the West Midlands.

*This article has been updated to confirm Avanti West Coast will operate more than one train a day between Blackpool and London, as well as continue to serve Blackpool at weekends.