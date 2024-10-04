Autumn sunshine and crisp mornings forecast for Fylde coast this weekend

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:36 GMT
Sunshine and dry spells have been forecast on the Fylde coast this weekend.

The Met Office has predicted mainly sunny spells on Friday and Saturday, with a bit of cloud and some possible showers on Sunday.

Temperatures will start off warm but wind chill will keep it feeling cool on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunshine and dry spells have been forecast on the Fylde coast | Pixabay

Here’s the weather forecast for the Fylde coast:

Saturday, October 5

A cloudy morning, especially along the coast.

Feeling warmer later, with sunny spells developing further south through the afternoon, before clouding over by the evening.

Rather breezy across the region.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Sunday, October 6

Humid on Sunday with rain spreading eastwards through the day, but winds generally easing.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Monday, October 7

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Tuesday, October 8

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday, October 9

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Thursday, October 10

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Friday, October 11

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 7C.

