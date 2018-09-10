Author Mary releases first in series of books set in Blackpool

A Blackpool novelist with several books to her name is about to have a new one published – and it will be the first of several tales set in the resort.

Mary Wood, 73, a mother-of-four and grandmother, has been a published author since 2011, writing wartime dramas and northern sagas such as All I Have to Give, An Unbreakable Bond and In Their Mother’s Footsteps.

Now comes a new work, Blackpool Lass, which will appear under the pseudonym Maggie Mason because these books are being released this month by another publisher.

Blackpool Lass tells the dramatic and emotional story of Gracie, a Fleetwood fisherman’s daughter who ends up in a Manchester orphanage before finding solace in Blackpool.

Mary, of Elaine Avenue, Marton, who retired after 10 years with the Probation Service, said: “I always wanted to be a writer when I was a child and used to write my own versions of Enid Blyton adventures.

“But bringing up a family and working meant that I didn’t have time to do anything about it.

“When I retired I took up writing full time and with the innovation of Kindle and authors being able to publish themselves I took a chance.

“To my surprise, I was a success with e-book readers. This led to being spotted by Pan Macmillan and a contract at the age of 68.”

Mary says that, with “a fair wind” behind her, she can write four books a year.

Blackpool Lass is published on Thursday, September 20, with a launch at Plackitt and Booth Booksellers in Clifton Street, Lytham, from 7pm.

For details visit www.plackittandbooth.co.uk