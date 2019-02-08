Attenborough is our best-loved waxwork

Brains beat brawn in a bid to be the best at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

A review of tagged Instagram selfies from the attraction’s visitors revealed that Sir David Attenborough leads the pack as the most photographed waxwork.

Out of Madame Tussaud’s 80 figures, Attenborough appeared in 34,000 tagged images, taken between January 2018 and January 2019 – beating the likes of hunk Chris Hemsworth, People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 2014; and pops tars Ariana Grande and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

Matthew Titherington, general manager of Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We actually noticed that since Attenborough publicly backed the plastic-free revolution, more and more millennials have been drawn to his wax figure.

“Young audiences have grown up with the fear of climate change and the challenges we are facing with the environment. This generation clearly admire everything Attenborough is doing and what he stands for – he’s a role model for many. He’s an icon of British culture, having won multiple awards for his work with the environment, so we were not surprised he’s come out top here as well.”

Pictured above is the Madame Tussauds waxwork of David Attenborough with lemurs at Blackpool Zoo.