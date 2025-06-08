Eden Project

Spectacular new imagery showcasing the developed design of Eden Project Morecambe has been revealed.

Two new CGI images from award-winning architects Grimshaw give a fresh look at the unique shell-inspired structure of Eden Project Morecambe, which will be surrounded by inter-connecting gardens overlooking Morecambe Bay.

The images show how the design of the project has evolved to maximise it as a world-class destination and key cultural venue, with the instantly recognisable design inspired by the natural geometries, beauty and efficiency of seashells.

“Eden Project Morecambe will be instantly recognisable and will house extraordinary living landscapes and immersive worlds inhabited by world-class art, performance, storytelling, interactive installations and play,” read a statement. “With Morecambe Bay’s tidal range one of the largest in the world, the natural rhythms of nature underpins all aspects.

Concept art of aerial view of The Realm of the Sun Eden Project Morecambe | Eden Project Morecambe

Further images bring to life landscapes including The Realm of the Sun, a bright tropical landscape of the near future; The Elder Tree, a show-stopping 20-metre theatrical sculpture; and The Realm of the Moon, an exciting dark space bringing to life the extraordinary rhythms of Morecambe Bay and the species that call it home.

Andy Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of the Eden Project, said: “Today is an exciting day we share the developed designs of Eden Project Morecambe for the very first time. This project is profoundly important to us all. It is not just a project for Morecambe, but for the whole of the UK, and we are delighted to share how the design process is progressing.

“The design showcases the experience we have developed, its magnitude to deliver on budget and to the timescales that we know everyone is keen for us to meet. This design does this without compromising on ambition or vision, and we cannot wait to reveal more about the visitor experience in due course.

“Eden Project Morecambe is going to ultimately become the destination from the community, for the community and is developed in tandem with our brilliant partners in Morecambe and throughout the North West and will be something for us all to be proud of.”

Concept art of The Elder Tree Eden Project Morecambe | Eden Project

Jolyon Brewis, Partner at Grimshaw, said: “Eden Project Morecambe is a unique and ambitious project that, with a design inspired by the spectacular beauty of the bay, will enhance the local context environmentally, socially and economically.

“Influenced by the natural rhythms of Morecambe, two extraordinary structures – the Realm of the Sun and the Realm of the Moon – will define this destination. These structures, sitting within the sculpted external spaces and gardens, will support Eden Project's mission to reconnect people with nature for positive change and bring to life this immersive and memorable experience in Morecambe.”

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “These eye-catching images make the Eden Project Morecambe a reality. The new structures reflect our unique and beautiful bay in their design and we can feel the momentum growing now as the project team comes together. It is taking time to get the project right but it will be worth the wait.”

Professor Andy Schofield, Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor, said: “As a founding partner, Lancaster University is committed to the success of Eden Project Morecambe and to the economic and social regeneration of our region.

“Complex and novel projects evolve in size and shape over time, and we wholeheartedly endorse the current proposed design which makes the most of the resources available to deliver the vision and allows scope for potential future enhancement. We’re very excited to see visible elements of the project coming to life in the next few months and commend Eden for their continued commitment and focus on delivering the vision for the people of Morecambe and its visitors.”

Eden Project Morecambe is already becoming a landmark attraction for the North West and the UK which will continue the Eden Project’s charitable mission of demonstrating and inspiring positive action for the planet. It will connect people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay.

Eden Project Morecambe will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel its near neighbours.

The project has been designed in a way which is sensitive and complementary to these important buildings and sightlines across the Bay. The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University and is due to open in late 2028.

For more information on Eden Project Morecambe see www.edenproject.com/morecambe.