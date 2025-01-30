Assault suspect in Blackpool arrested after being outrun by police dog Bozzie

A man suspected of a serious assault in Blackpool was arrested yesterday after trying to escape from police on foot - pursued by a police dog.

Police dog Bozzie was on duty with the Lancashire Police Dog Unit when the suspect was spotted.

Bozzie the police dog was called into action | Lancashire Police

The unit posted: “Following a serious assault in Blackpool the suspect made off on an electric bike.

“He was soon spotted by Team Bozzie and he again made off. He misjudged a turning and jumped off the bike and started to run

“There was only one outcome upon the release of PD Bozzie. One in custody.”

