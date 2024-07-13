Poulton's Dalvi restaurant and Zen in St Annes named among top 100 Asian eateries in UK
Dalvi Restaurant, an Indian restaurant on Breck Road, Poulton, and Chinese eateryThe Zen Restaurant, on Wood Street, St Annes, were included in the the Top 100 Asian Restaurant Winners 2024.
The event was staged on behalf of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which also publishes the Top 100 Asian Restaurants in the UK, on a regional basis.
Via social media, Dalvi stated: “A proud moment for us to be amongst some well known and Michelin restaurants who have been in hospitality since a very long time.
“I am so grateful for that. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences, and we couldn't have done it without the support of our amazing guests. and hard work of my staff. Thank you for being a part of our story.”
The restaurant’s owner is award-winning chef Seema Dalvi, who was the winner of the Lancashire’s Best Chef award in 2019 and also won a Good Food Award for 2022.
A second eatery, offering street food, was opened in Lytham but has since closed.
The Zen Restaurant, meanwhile, was named the overall winner of the Best Asian Establishment in England category at Food Awards England 2023.
This year’s awards ceremony was hosted by Lord Kemal on behalf of the ACF.
