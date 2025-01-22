Asian food business Tuk Tuk Soul Food in Blackpool's famous Abingdon Street Market for sale at £40K
Tuk Tuk Soul Food has become an established presence in the market, offering the authentic taste of Punjabi street food.
The business is being offered for sale via online platform BusinessesForSale.com, through Kays Peake Property Services.
It states: “A unique opportunity to acquire an Asian Street Food Takeaway unit located in the popular Abingdon Street Market food hall and bars in Blackpool town centre.
“The market has an open plan bench seating area with two bars and food outlets to the perimeter.
“The annual lease agreement, rent £525pcm plus 15% of turnover.
“The market is card only with no cash payments. The business would benefit from an owner operator who could maximise profits as the current vendors rely on staff. Sale of Ltd company. “
Abingdon Street market reopened with a completely new look in May 2023, after Blackpool Blackpool Council used £3.6m of funding from the Getting Building Fund to purchase the historic market building.
Following the full internal refurbishment prior to its reopening, the new-look market opened with ten independent vendors, along with the dedicated food hall.
For further details visit: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/street-food-takeaway-in-blackpool.aspx
