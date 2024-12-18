Ashfield Road Post Office in Blackpool to temporarily close for modernisation with extra opening hours

By Richard Hunt
Published 18th Dec 2024, 20:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ashfield Road Post Office in Bispham is to be modernised with a refit and customers will benefit from much longer opening hours.

The branch will temporarily close on Tuesday 28 January at 5pm. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately three weeks to complete and it is due to re-open onThursday, February 20 at 9am.

Ashfield Road Post Office will become a new-style branch with Post Office services offered alongside the retail counter, which allows longer opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ashfield Road Post Office in Bisphamplaceholder image
Ashfield Road Post Office in Bispham | Third party

When it re-opens there will be new opening hours of Monday – Saturday: 6am – 9pm; Sunday 7am – 8pm.

This will be 103 hours of Post Office service a week. This is an extra 59 hours of service than currently provided, with earlier opening and later closing every day.

This will give Post Office customers greater flexibility on when to visit.The same products and services as currently will still be available.

During the refurbishment alternative branches will include:

 Bispham Post Office, 317-319 Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 0HL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 Norbeck Post Office, 50-52 Norbreck Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RP

Samuel Williams, Post Office Area Changes Manager said: “The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us, and to allow this change to take place, Ashfield Road

Post Office branch will need to close, temporarily. However, customers will soon benefit from greatly improved opening hours, which will make it much easier for Post Office customers to pop in.”

Related topics:BisphamPost Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice