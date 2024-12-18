Ashfield Road Post Office in Bispham is to be modernised with a refit and customers will benefit from much longer opening hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch will temporarily close on Tuesday 28 January at 5pm. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately three weeks to complete and it is due to re-open onThursday, February 20 at 9am.

Ashfield Road Post Office will become a new-style branch with Post Office services offered alongside the retail counter, which allows longer opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Road Post Office in Bispham | Third party

When it re-opens there will be new opening hours of Monday – Saturday: 6am – 9pm; Sunday 7am – 8pm.

This will be 103 hours of Post Office service a week. This is an extra 59 hours of service than currently provided, with earlier opening and later closing every day.

This will give Post Office customers greater flexibility on when to visit.The same products and services as currently will still be available.

During the refurbishment alternative branches will include:

 Bispham Post Office, 317-319 Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 0HL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Norbeck Post Office, 50-52 Norbreck Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RP

Samuel Williams, Post Office Area Changes Manager said: “The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us, and to allow this change to take place, Ashfield Road

Post Office branch will need to close, temporarily. However, customers will soon benefit from greatly improved opening hours, which will make it much easier for Post Office customers to pop in.”