A stunning new mural has been created on the side of a house in Fleetwood - and it’s part of a much wider project aimed at bringing in top artists and helping to promote the town itself.

The artwork depicts a boat in stormy seas being guided by giant hands, inspired by Fleetwood’s maritime heritage and the town’s close community spirit.

This new project, on the corner of Blakiston Street and Mount Street, is the work of artists Christian Fenn, who goes under the name Seca for his art pieces, and Hayley Garner, known by the artist name Aylo.

It is the second mural to be completed on Blakiston Street this year as part of an inspiring art trail - and the pair have also made their mark in Cleveleys with the unveiling of an expansive mural which has transformed the town’s bus station.

Collectively the pair have founded the non-profit community interest company, The Butterfly Effected, through which they are producing works like the new mural as part of their Big Heart Project.

The aim of this initiative is to use public art to beautify towns while raising awareness about important social issues, such as addiction, mental health, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Aylo and Seca’s mural “The Wake of Generations” IS just the beginning of a broader vision to create a network of murals across the UK, sparking conversations

and breaking down stigmas.

One of Christian's many murals. | Christian Fenn

Christian, 45, who grew up in Poulton, said: “We both believe that art can bring a sense of positivity and spread hope to communities.

“One of our ideas is to work closely with groups who are helping people in Fleetwood, such as addiction support groups and Men’s Shed, and create a string of murals based on things that inspire those people.

“We always get the permission of the owners of the buildings we paint on - and we currently have another 30 walls we can use to create new murals.”

Street artists Christian Fenn (aka Seca) and Hayley Garner (Aylo) working on mural projects around the world. The duo have launched an initiative to help positively transform people’s lives in Fleetwood, Lancashire. | UGC

The pair are also looking to bring top contemporary artists to Fleetwood to join the project, and the aim is that these works can encourage tourism in the town, which help boost local businesses, restaurants, B&Bs an the wider community.

They are already gaining a name for themselves internationlly, networking with other artists.

Hayley said: “We’ve chosen the name “The Wake of Generations” to emphasise the lasting impact of Fleetwood’s maritime history on the community, passed down through the generations.

“The term “wake” symbolises both the physical trail left behind by boats and the figurative mark left by each generation of fishermen. It reflects the way the town’s traditions and heritage continue to ripple through time, influencing the present and future. “

Christian Fenn aka Seca with another mural in Cleveleys | JPIMedia Resell

The new mural was officially unveiled last week.

Through donations and sponsorships, The Big Heart Project will bring more world-class art to Fleetwood, creating lasting positive change.

To support the project, visit the website for more information on sponsorship packages or to make a donation, visit www.thebigheartprojects.com.