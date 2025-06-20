Artist's impressions show ambitious multi-million pound plans for former Royal Carlton Hotel on Blackpool prom

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Jun 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 17:46 BST
A major multi-million-pound renovation is proposed for one of Blackpool’s most iconic seafront hotels.

The Art Deco-styled Carlton Hotel on Blackpool’s Promenade is the subject of an ambitious renovation and transformation project led by experienced hoteliers John and Elishar Westhead.

An application submitted to Blackpool Council planners entails extensive external and interior refurbishment works,including a complete overhaul of all 40 bedrooms, public areas, and a full reimagining of the bar and restaurant to create a high-quality venue for both residents and visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Artist's impression of how the newly renovated Carlton Hotel will look|©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltdplaceholder image
Artist's impression of how the newly renovated Carlton Hotel will look|©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | ©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd

John Westhead, Director of Growth and Potential Ltd, said of the plans: “This is more than just a refurbishment. It’s along-term investment into the future of Blackpool’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“We’re proud to be restoring The Carlton Hotel to its former glory, with modern upgrades and a high-end finish that complements the town’s ongoing regeneration efforts.

Artist's impression of the view from the terrace, once the former Royal Carlton Hotel has been fully restored||©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltdplaceholder image
Artist's impression of the view from the terrace, once the former Royal Carlton Hotel has been fully restored||©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | Joseph Boniface

“The redevelopment plans have been shaped to reflect the town’s proud heritage while offering a fresh,high-quality experience in line with the expectations of today’s leisure and business guests.

“We’re creating a space that not only supports tourism growth but also creates local employment, encourages local community use of the restaurant and bar, and enhances the overall visitor experience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool based Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd is leading the refurbishment and remodelling of the hotel and said:“This is a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate this prominent property on Central Promenade.

Artist's impression of how the newly renovated Carlton Hotel's dining area will look|©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltdplaceholder image
Artist's impression of how the newly renovated Carlton Hotel's dining area will look|©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | ©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd

“We have been tasked with creating a wholesale high quality new look for the hotel including designing the interiors for the restaurant and dining room, bedrooms, reception area and importantly the front apron which will include stepped terrace with integral seating, pergola structure with established planting.”

The detailed planning application is for external alterations to include formation of new tiered terrace, two-tier open pergola structure, access ramp and boundary wall following demolition of existing front terrace, formation of enlarged ground floor openings, insertion of four bi-folding doors leading to bar and restaurant, infilling between the two ground floor outriggers and re-rendering to all elevations.

Subject to final planning approval, the newly refurbished Carlton Hotel is expected to reopen early next year, with new jobs being created and an expectation of increased footfall.

John added: “We are fully committed to making this a landmark asset for Blackpool. This project reflects our belief in the town’s future and our desire to invest in places that matter.”

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice