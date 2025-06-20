A major multi-million-pound renovation is proposed for one of Blackpool’s most iconic seafront hotels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Art Deco-styled Carlton Hotel on Blackpool’s Promenade is the subject of an ambitious renovation and transformation project led by experienced hoteliers John and Elishar Westhead.

An application submitted to Blackpool Council planners entails extensive external and interior refurbishment works,including a complete overhaul of all 40 bedrooms, public areas, and a full reimagining of the bar and restaurant to create a high-quality venue for both residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of how the newly renovated Carlton Hotel will look|©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | ©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd

John Westhead, Director of Growth and Potential Ltd, said of the plans: “This is more than just a refurbishment. It’s along-term investment into the future of Blackpool’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“We’re proud to be restoring The Carlton Hotel to its former glory, with modern upgrades and a high-end finish that complements the town’s ongoing regeneration efforts.

Artist's impression of the view from the terrace, once the former Royal Carlton Hotel has been fully restored||©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | Joseph Boniface

“The redevelopment plans have been shaped to reflect the town’s proud heritage while offering a fresh,high-quality experience in line with the expectations of today’s leisure and business guests.

“We’re creating a space that not only supports tourism growth but also creates local employment, encourages local community use of the restaurant and bar, and enhances the overall visitor experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool based Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd is leading the refurbishment and remodelling of the hotel and said:“This is a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate this prominent property on Central Promenade.

Artist's impression of how the newly renovated Carlton Hotel's dining area will look|©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | ©Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd

“We have been tasked with creating a wholesale high quality new look for the hotel including designing the interiors for the restaurant and dining room, bedrooms, reception area and importantly the front apron which will include stepped terrace with integral seating, pergola structure with established planting.”

The detailed planning application is for external alterations to include formation of new tiered terrace, two-tier open pergola structure, access ramp and boundary wall following demolition of existing front terrace, formation of enlarged ground floor openings, insertion of four bi-folding doors leading to bar and restaurant, infilling between the two ground floor outriggers and re-rendering to all elevations.

Subject to final planning approval, the newly refurbished Carlton Hotel is expected to reopen early next year, with new jobs being created and an expectation of increased footfall.

John added: “We are fully committed to making this a landmark asset for Blackpool. This project reflects our belief in the town’s future and our desire to invest in places that matter.”