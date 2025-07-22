Artist paints amazing mural inside Whitegate Drive health centre

A colourful new mural by Blackpool’s youth brings hope and local pride to Whitegate Health Centre.

A stunning new mural now brightens the walls of Whitegate Health Centre, serving not only as a feast for the eyes but as a powerful symbol of hope, creativity and community spirit in Blackpool.

Influencer and owner/Manager/CEO at The Inked Artist Adam Salisbury, said: “This mural was an incredibly special project for me. It was designed by the young people at Blackpool CAMHS, not just for their facility, but as a reflection of their identity, pride, and hope.

“We held a creative session where the young people shared their ideas - they drew pictures and told me what made them feel calm and proud to be from Blackpool.

“They didn’t want a realistic painting - they wanted something vibrant, colourful, warm, and abstract. A scene that would make people feel uplifted the moment they walked in.

“They chose to feature iconic Blackpool elements like the tower, the pier, and the Ferris wheel, set against a sunset-to-night sky to represent peace, time, and transition.

“The quote “A journey begins with a single step” was also selected by them - something they felt was powerful and inspiring for anyone entering the space.

“It took me three long Sundays to complete it - full 12-hour days, using airbrush, paintbrush, POSCA pens, and a full range of tools to give it the texture, detail, and energy it needed. And it was honestly a pleasure to do it.

“The reaction from the young people when they saw it was unforgettable — they were proud, shocked, excited, and above all, happy. The mural was for them, by them, and their response made every second worth it.”

Whitegate Drive Health Centre Blackpool | Adam Salisbury

The artwork is the result of a collaborative effort between the young people of Blackpool and the team at Whitegate Health Centre.

From the earliest sketches to the final brushstrokes, it’s a creation born from local voices, youthful vision and a shared desire to transform the space into something uplifting and meaningful.

The mural features iconic scenes from across the Fylde Coast - the Blackpool Tower, piers, seaside footsteps in the sand and glowing sunsets.

All woven together with bold colours and calming design. But more than just local landmarks, the mural captures a deeper message: that small steps, taken together, can lead to beautiful places.

Visitors to Whitegate Health Centre have already praised the mural’s positive impact, noting how it creates a more welcoming and soothing environment for patients and staff alike.

Whitegate Drive Health Centre Blackpool. | Adam Salisbury

With its mix of coastal charm and inspirational energy, the piece feels both deeply personal and proudly communal.

The project stands as a testament to what can happen when generations come together with a shared goal: to make their town just a little bit brighter.

It’s a spark of colour, a burst of optimism and a reflection of Blackpool’s ever-growing creative spirit.