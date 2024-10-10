Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A St Annes woman has spoken about art helping her overcome painful medical problems after being named winner of Lancashire Artist of the Year.

Kathryn Olley, 43, was named the overall winner of the 2024 competition at a special celebration event at Lancashire Archives, alongside the other finalists.

From a young age, Kathryn has had adeep love for painting and the arts and pursued art through GCSE and later went into graphic design. However, life took her away from art for many years due to work and family. Life's stresses began to take their toll around 18 months ago, which led to Kathryn seeking professional help for emotional and physical burnout as a result of chronic stress.

"I felt completely exhausted, emotionally drained and this in turn was triggering my arthritis with painful flare ups," she said. "I was no longer my usual self, I knew I could no longer carry on feeling like this so reached out for help."

Kathryn Olley with her winning artwork | LCC

It was during this difficult time when she returned to her art – and she's never looked back. Kathryn said: "My GP asked me one simple question: ‘What did you enjoy most as a child?’ The answer was immediate – art.

"From that moment, I picked up a paintbrush and haven’t stopped since."

Kathryn, who has since enrolled at the London Art College and exhibited at the Grundy in Blackpool and Hive Arts for International Women’s Day, said art has helped turn her life around. She said: "I’m in such a different place now and feel that I have turned a difficult period of my life into such a positive. Art has truly changed my outlook on life and have recently come to learn that art or any creative activity can play a significant role in managing anxiety and stress by providing emotional expression, mental distraction, and therapeutic benefits."

The competition and Kathryn’s entry

Now in its second year, the competition tasked talented artists curating beautiful artwork depicting their favourite Lancashire view in the seasons spring, summer, autumn or winter. All of this year's entries were whittled down to a shortlist of 32 by LCC judges, which included Preston artist Norman Long, Alex O’Toole from Arts Lancashire and Sarah Haworth from Lancashire Adult Learning before being put to a public vote.

The public were asked to vote for their favourite artworks from each season, and it was Kathryn's depiction of Blackpool Tower on a summer's day that captured the hearts of the public.

“I am both shocked and overjoyed to be named Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024," Kathryn said. "I am incredibly grateful to everyone who voted for me – your support means the world. This recognition celebrates not just my own journey, but all the talented artists across Lancashire, and I encourage everyone to take part in next year’s competition."

Cllr Peter Buckley with entries | LCC

Calendar

Kathryn's winning artwork, titled 'Beautiful Blackpool, will now grace the front cover of the Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 calendar, with the other 11 finalists all featuring. The calendar will be sold in all Lancashire libraries, museums and archives from November, with the proceeds going towards activities to support care leavers in Lancashire.

Last year £2,725 was raised from the sale of the 2024 calendars, which went towards a range of activities for Lancashire care leavers.

Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "On behalf of the Lancashire Council, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the talented artists who participated in this year’s Lancashire Artist of the Year competition. Your creativity and dedication have truly inspired us all and has once again showed the beautiful surroundings we have here in Lancashire.

"Congratulations to our winner, Kathryn Olley, and to all of our finalists. Their work exemplifies the vibrant artistic spirit of our community. "Well done to everyone involved and I look forward to next year's competition."

You can view all of this year's finalists at www.lancashire.gov.uk/artist-of-the-year