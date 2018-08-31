'Arrive early at Britney Spears show' say organisers

People who want to see pop icon Britney Spears live on the Blackpool stage have been urged to arrive early at the event.

The “Britney: Piece of Me” show comes to the Tower Headland arena tomorrow.

Show organisers have advised guests to arrive in time for gates opening at 5pm.

Peter Taylor, director of concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This is going to be a fantastic day and night for Blackpool, but we want to ensure people arrive in plenty of time so they enjoy the full show.

“Coinciding with Britney Spears performing is the first weekend of Blackpool’s famous Illuminations, so the town is going to be absolutely packed.

“We would advise everyone travelling to see Britney to get to Blackpool as early as possible so they are ready for gates opening at 5pm.”

The show marks the end of Britney’s UK tour, which kicked off in the seaside town of Scarborough earlier this month, and follows shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London’s O2 Arena.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull will be opening the show.