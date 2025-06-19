Arrests made and vehicles seized in Blackpool as police clamp down on motor offences
Officers from the Blackpool Task Force and Fylde Rural Task Force set up the operation earlier this week to identify unsafe vehicles and illegal drivers on local roads.
They were supported by Blackpool Council, Trading Standards, the Stolen Vehicle Identification Unit and Enveco Environmental Services.
The checkpoint was hailed a success, yielding several positive results:
- A vehicle search led to the discovery of a quantity of cannabis. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis at the roadside.
- Another driver was reported for driving while disqualified and without insurance. Their vehicle was seized.
- Several other motorists were reported for driving without a licence, with their vehicles also removed from the road.
- Additional drivers were found to be without valid insurance or MOT certificates.
- A tipper vehicle was seized after being deemed unroadworthy due to its poor condition.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We will continue to carry out regular vehicle checkpoints to identify those committing motoring offences, including drink and drug drivers, and to target offenders travelling into Blackpool.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.