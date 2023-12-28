News you can trust since 1873
Arrests made after 'substantial' cannabis farm found in Fleetwood

Man charged after huge cannabis farm found in port

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Dec 2023, 04:01 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 04:06 GMT
A cannabis farm described by police as "substantial" has been discovered at an address in Fleetwood.

The drugs operation was revealed after police executed a misuse of drugs act warrant, on Friday December 22, at an address on Navena Avenue.

While three of the people were bailed pending further enquiries, Ramazan Latifi, 31, of St Nicholas Close, Witham, Essex was charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Latifi was remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.

