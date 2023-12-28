Arrests made after 'substantial' cannabis farm found in Fleetwood
Man charged after huge cannabis farm found in port
A cannabis farm described by police as "substantial" has been discovered at an address in Fleetwood.
The drugs operation was revealed after police executed a misuse of drugs act warrant, on Friday December 22, at an address on Navena Avenue.
While three of the people were bailed pending further enquiries, Ramazan Latifi, 31, of St Nicholas Close, Witham, Essex was charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.