Four arrested as police find large cannabis factory in Blackpool seafront hotel
Officers were called to the New Mayfair Hotel, on New South Promenade, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday November 20) and found around 600 cannabis plants,
Four men were arrested at the address on suspicion of cultivating drugs and are in custody.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Police said: “The cultivation of cannabis might seem like a minor offence, but it actually hides a lot of dangers, including the risk of fire.
“Your vigilance can help us shut down cannabis farms. Do you know what to look for if a house or other building in your area is being used to produce illegal drugs?
“Every day, police across the UK discover about 21 cannabis farms or factories. Nationwide, the threat from the domestic commercial cultivation of cannabis is increasing - in recent years there has been an increase in robberies, burglaries and violence linked to cannabis farms.”
If you suspect a property is being used in the production of cannabis, look out for signs of:
- A strong, pungent smell coming from the property
- Electrical wiring that has been tampered with
- Beware of booby traps. Electrical wiring may have been rigged up to door handles etc.
- Powerful lights left on in the house throughout the night
- Windows blacked out
- A sudden jump or increase in the cost of electricity bills
- Scuffed paint or wallpaper
- Large quantities of bin bags, full of vegetable material thrown away
- Rewiring efforts or by-passed circuitry
If you notice some or all of the above or are worried about drugs in your area, please call us on 101 and pass the information to us. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
