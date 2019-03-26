Armed police make three arrests in Carleton for drug and gun offences

Police officers who stopped a car in Carleton for a suspected illegal firearm instead recovered a large amount of class A drugs.

The armed response incident took place on Broughton Way on Sunday at around 2pm when an Audi Q3 Quattro was stopped following an earlier report of three men being seen in possession of a gun on Victoria Road in Thornton. Three men travelling in the Audi were arrested at the scene.

Class A drugs were found in a red Audi Q3 Quattro stopped by police on Broughton Way in Carleton. Credit: Lancs Police ARV

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 1.40pm on Sunday to Victoria Road, Thornton, to reports three men had been seen in possession of a firearm.

“We stopped and searched a vehicle a short time later on Broughton Way and recovered a quantity of class A drugs.

“A 26-year-old man from Poulton was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of firearms offences.

“Two men from Blackpool, aged 22 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of firearms offences.”

The police said that all three men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries and they advised the investigation is ongoing. Police also advised that no firearms have currently been seized.

Carleton ward councillor Ron Greenhough said he wasn’t aware of the incident but he would be making enquiries with the police and fellow councillors

He added: “We certainly don’t want this sort of thing happening in Carleton or Wyre in general.”