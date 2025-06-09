A man was arrested after he was spotted carrying a ‘gun’ near Blackpool’s Central Pier.

Police, including armed officers, swiftly attended the scene shortly before midday today.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained near the Spyglass Bar on the Promenade without incident.

An imitation handgun was recovered at the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody for questioning.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.