Armed police descend on Blackpool Promenade after man spotted with ‘gun’ near Central Pier

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was arrested after he was spotted carrying a ‘gun’ near Blackpool’s Central Pier.

Police, including armed officers, swiftly attended the scene shortly before midday today.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained near the Spyglass Bar on the Promenade without incident.

A man was arrested after he was spotted carrying a ‘gun’ near Blackpool’s Central PierA man was arrested after he was spotted carrying a ‘gun’ near Blackpool’s Central Pier
A man was arrested after he was spotted carrying a ‘gun’ near Blackpool’s Central Pier | Google

An imitation handgun was recovered at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody for questioning.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice