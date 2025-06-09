Armed police descend on Blackpool Promenade after man spotted with ‘gun’ near Central Pier
Police, including armed officers, swiftly attended the scene shortly before midday today.
The man, aged in his 30s, was detained near the Spyglass Bar on the Promenade without incident.
An imitation handgun was recovered at the scene.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody for questioning.
