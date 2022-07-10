Armed officers in Bispham not linked to railway bomb squad incident, police say

Armed police were called to Bispham Road in Bispham over concern for safety involving a woman in a property and a report of a firearm just before 2pm on Sunday.
The junction with Crossley’s Bridge was closed while officers gained entry to the property.
No weapons were found and the situation was resolved.
A woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be checked over.
Police confirmed the call-out was not linked to the Blackpool North Railway Station incident.
Officers were attending a major incident at Blackpool North Station at a similar time after a suspicious package was discovered by the tracks.
That incident drew to a close earlier this afternoon after a bomb squad was called in to carry out a controlled explosion as a precaution.