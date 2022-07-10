Armed officers in Bispham not linked to railway bomb squad incident, police say

Police have confirmed armed officers spotted in Bispham this afternoon was not linked to the bomb squad incident at Blackpool North Railway Station today.

By Julia Bennett
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 7:33 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 8:16 pm

Armed police were called to Bispham Road in Bispham over concern for safety involving a woman in a property and a report of a firearm just before 2pm on Sunday.

The junction with Crossley’s Bridge was closed while officers gained entry to the property.

No weapons were found and the situation was resolved.

Armed police were spotted on Bispham Road in Bispham on Sunday, July 10

A woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be checked over.

Police confirmed the call-out was not linked to the Blackpool North Railway Station incident.

Officers were attending a major incident at Blackpool North Station at a similar time after a suspicious package was discovered by the tracks.

That incident drew to a close earlier this afternoon after a bomb squad was called in to carry out a controlled explosion as a precaution.

