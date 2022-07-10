Armed officers in Bispham not linked to railway bomb squad incident, police say

Armed police were called to Bispham Road in Bispham over concern for safety involving a woman in a property and a report of a firearm just before 2pm on Sunday.

The junction with Crossley’s Bridge was closed while officers gained entry to the property.

No weapons were found and the situation was resolved.

Armed police were spotted on Bispham Road in Bispham on Sunday, July 10

A woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be checked over.

Police confirmed the call-out was not linked to the Blackpool North Railway Station incident.

Officers were attending a major incident at Blackpool North Station at a similar time after a suspicious package was discovered by the tracks.