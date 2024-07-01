There were veterans’ associations, cadets, serving military as well as their friends, families and associates attending the service on Sunday (June 30).

Members of the public were invited to attend the event within the grounds of Blackpool’s Grade II listed war memorial near North Pier where wreaths were laid.

There was also a poignant military parade which saw members of the Armed Forces, veterans and cadets marching together.

The event marked the end of Armed Forces Week, which took place from June 24 to June 30, and gave Blackpool the opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.

Armed Forces service and parade at Blackpool War Memorial and Cenotaph on Sunday, June 30. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

