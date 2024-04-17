Are we getting a heatwave in Lancashire this weekend? This is what the MET Office have to say
After what feels like months of rain and bad weather, some good news is on the way.
Experts at the MET Office have revealed that an area of high pressure- associated with fair and settled weather - is coming in our direction this weekend.
What do they say?
A spokesman for the MET Office said: “Finally on Saturday, some much awaited high pressure moves in from the Atlantic. It’s a cold start though, with the possibility of some frost, especially in the north. Light winds and sunshine will make the day feel rather pleasant for many, even if temperatures don’t read very high, mid-teens at best.
“The southwest is likely to see the most prolonged sunshine. There is some cloud and rain expected in the far north of Scotland and Northern Ireland, but for most, it’s a fine and dry day. Cold overnight with a frost most likely in southern areas.
“High pressure is still in place on Sunday, although showers are possible in some northerly and eastern areas. Probably cloudier overall than Saturday, especially in the north and east but still enjoying some sunny spells too. That milder air spreads across the UK, with temperatures up a touch compared to Saturday.”
A heatwave?
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “Don’t expect a heatwave. Temperatures will be close, or a little above average but feeling warm in the sunshine and light winds. The high will also bring with it a good deal of dry weather for most of the country, although some northern and perhaps eastern areas will see a little rain at times.”
Further ahead
While high pressure is likely to stay close to the UK next week, it is expected to drift west, and this could allow some cooler weather and showers back into some eastern areas especially.
