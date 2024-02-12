Archbishop commissions new racial justice group during Lancashire visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Archbishop of York visited Lancashire over the weekend to commission a new racial justice group.

To coincide with ‘Racial Justice Sunday’, Archbishop Stephen along with Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn came to Burnley yesterday.

They did so to authorise the members of the new Racial Justice Group for The Church of England in Lancashire and Blackburn Diocese.

The Archbishop of York visiting St Peter's Church in Burnley.

Commissioning took place at St Peter’s Church in Burnley after a special morning service for Racial Justice Sunday which was attended by civic and community dignitaries from across the town.

They included the Burnley Mayor, Councillor Raja Arif Khan; Leader of Burnley Council, Cllr Afrasiab Anwar and many members of the ‘Building Bridges in Burnley’ team.

Archbishop Stephen also features in a brand new video from the Diocese, where he looks at the importance of racial justice for the Diocese now and in the future.

In the video, Archbishop Stephen said: “It's really good to be back in Lancashire and alongside Bishop Philip to commission the Racial Justice Group for the diocese and to celebrate Racial Justice Sunday in this way.

“I want to be part of a church which includes every tribe, every language, every nation. Racial justice really, really matters because it's part of the call of the gospel, the heart cry of God.”

A Racial Justice Service held yesterday afternoon at St Peter's Church

The Bishop's adviser on UKME and Global Majority Heritage Matters, Rev. Canon Sarah Gill, said: "We are really committed to this work and are having really positive conversations across the Diocese, especially since our Racial Justice Policy was approved by our Diocesan Synod; this led to the founding of the Racial Justice Group.

“We are grateful and excited to welcome Archbishop Stephen for Racial Justice Sunday to commission the group as begin our work in earnest - from networking to training events and much more.”

Bishop Philip said: "The very heart of the gospel we proclaim is God in Jesus coming to take on human form. That tells us something very important about the beauty and preciousness and dignity of every human life, made in the image of God. That's why racial justice should matter so much to the Church and to us as a Diocese.