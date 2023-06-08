Can you offer Michael, four, a forever home?

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy who has been in care since birth is looking for a forever home.

Michael has lived in foster care placements since his discharge from hospital as a baby and whilst a search has been ongoing to find a permanent, loving home for him, the right match has not been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social workers said it is likely that he will remain in long term foster care, if an adoptive family cannot be identified soon.

Working in partnership with Cumbria Adoption, ARC Adoption is appealing for people living in the North East, Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire to come forward to find out more about Michael and consider if they could meet his needs.

Can you offer Michael a forever home?

Michael has blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair.

His foster carers describe him a ‘bright star’ who loves to give and receive cuddles.

He was born with a Tessier cleft and mild scoliosis of the spine, and has global development delay.

Can you offer Michael, four, a forever home?

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently in reception class at a mainstream school but needs some extra help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael loves to run and play outside, and while his speech is still developing, he enjoys humming along to songs and dancing with his musical instruments, as well as watching his favourite Cocomelon TV show on his tablet.

Lorraine Jefferson, Assistant Director at ARC Adoption North East said: “Michael has needs that may appear daunting to prospective adopters but we want people to look past his challenges and see the happy, little boy who is in need of love and security.

“It has taken him a little longer to reach certain milestones but he has made excellent progress with his foster carers, and we are confident that a supportive, lifelong family will give him the very best chance in reaching his full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michael’s experiences have led to him struggling with transitions, and he likes to be soothed by cuddles and games, and needs attention and stimulation from a family who can parent with a calm and therapeutic approach.

Can you offer Michael a forever home?

“The right adoptive parents for Michael will also need to positively advocate for his needs in relation to health and education, be understanding and realistic of his capabilities, and celebrate the progress he makes. We are here to help prospective adopters explore their strengths and capabilities, in line with what Michael needs to thrive, and support them in any way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful to people who have enquired with us about Michael so far, but we continue our search as unfortunately some of those people already have very young children with high levels of need, or don’t have a spare bedroom within their home.”

Social workers are searching for a two-parent household as a preference for Michael due to the time and attention that will be required to devote to his needs. He could potentially be placed within a family where there are older, more independent children, and in a household with friendly family pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This search is primarily focussed on prospective adoptive parents located within the North of England for ease of access to ongoing support, although ARC Adoption is very happy to speak to people in other areas who think they may have the right qualities to be a parent to Michael.

ARC Adoption has a dedicated Therapeutic Adoption Support Service which is available to all of the agency’s families for life. A specialist support plan will be put in place for Michael’s adoptive placement, organised through both ARC Adoption and Cumbria Adoption, and a means tested monetary adoption allowance will also be available to help support Michael’s needs, with possibility of additional future help available through the Adoption Support Fund.