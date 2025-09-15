The county’s top food and drink producers are being invited to apply for the 2026 Taste Lancashire Producer Awards.

The awards, run by Marketing Lancashire in partnership with family-owned grocers Booths, celebrate the county’s best food and drink makers and will be presented at the Lancashire Tourism Awards in February next year.

The initiative, which launched in 2025, is designed to champion the businesses and individuals who help put Lancashire on the map as a food destination.

Lancashire is 80 per cent rural, with 137 miles of coastline, producing everything from seafood to artisan cheeses, pies, beers and preserves.

Organisers say the awards are a chance to recognise the “food heroes” who nurture, grow and create outstanding products.

Producers can apply in four categories:

Beers, Wines and Spirits – including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Pantry – covering preserved, ambient, frozen and ready-to-eat foods, plus drinks such as coffee and soft drinks.

Bakeries, Pies and Pastries – both sweet and savoury.

Fish, Field and Dairy – from meat and seafood to vegetables, herbs, fruit and dairy products.

Applicants will first complete an online form before shortlisted businesses are invited to an interview and tasting session at Booths’ central office near Preston in January.

Winners will then be announced at the joint awards ceremony in February.

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnerships Director at Marketing Lancashire, said: “Lancashire is known as a destination for food tourism, and the food producers in the county have a strong part to play in that reputation.

“These high calibre producers not only play their part in delivering an incredible hospitality experience, but many help put Lancashire on the map when visitors buy products and take a little bit of Lancashire home with them.

“We had some outstanding applications when we launched the awards last year, and we were proud to announce the very well-deserved winners back in February. I am looking forward to seeing which businesses put themselves forward for the awards this year and working alongside Booths to crown the 2026 winners.”

John Gill, Head of Trading and Marketing at Booths, added: “Booths was founded in the spirit of entrepreneurship, and we’re committed to supporting and celebrating our local producers, who support our founding ethos, ‘to sell the best goods available, in attractive stores, staffed with first class assistants.’

“Lancashire people are pioneers in the food industry, from farmers and growers, cherished family businesses, to 'kitchen table' startups. We’re looking for the very best food and drink products, made with quality, skill and integrity.

“Together with Marketing Lancashire, our aim is to bring these producers and products to wider attention and celebrate their role in making Lancashire Britain’s most delicious county.”

Applications are now open at www.tastelancashireproducerawards.com and must be submitted by October 31, 2025.

The shortlist will be revealed in December, with winners named at the Lancashire Tourism Awards in February 2026.

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Maria Moriarty-Eames at [email protected].