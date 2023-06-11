Applications open for Lancashire Tourism Awards

THE very best of the tourism and hospitality businesses are set to be celebrated at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Marketing Lancashire, the county’s destination management organisation (DMO), has now opened applications for this year’s competition supported once again by headline sponsor, the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Louise McArdle, Head of School of Management, Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise at UCLan said: “Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector is important to the university and to our students, who benefit from access to some of the country’s leading attractions and industry professionals, who deliver world class visitor experiences and hospitality.

“Last year we introduced the Tourism and Hospitality Student of the Year award, for students studying across Lancashire who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to a career in the sector.

"The calibre of students who applied last year was impressive and we were delighted to present that very first award to Charlie Nicholls from Blackpool & The Fylde College. We look forward to meeting this year’s student finalists and to seeing the passion and ambition of the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals.

“UCLan is proud to support the Lancashire Tourism Awards and committed to assisting the sector in its recovery, not least through the nurturing of future tourism talent.”

Tourism and hospitality businesses across Lancashire are now invited to apply and with 24 categories available, there’s something to suit every business from Large Hotel to Small Visitor Attraction, Pub of the Year to the Accessible Tourism Award.

Applications must be submitted by Sunday, July 16 with the finalists announced by the end of that month.

Through the remainder of the summer many of the finalists will be visited by professional mystery shoppers who will provide useful insights for the panel of specially selected industry judges, before the finalists have face-to-face interviews with those judges in November.

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 ceremony, announcing all the winners, will take place at King Georges Hall in Blackburn on Tuesday, February 6, supported by destination sponsor Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen said: “It is fitting that an awards event that celebrates the very best in tourism and visitor attractions is hosted in a venue with over 100 years of cultural history. I’m absolutely delighted for the team at King George’s Hall.

“With a proud history stretching back over 100 years, this jewel in our borough’s crown lies at the heart of our new £50m Cultural Quarter which is currently seeing extensive redevelopment, particularly to the Blakey Moor Terrace directly opposite King George’s Hall.

“Our vision for this area is to restore this historic terrace and create new restaurant premises within Northgate Conservation Area to add to the new restaurants already open. This area has huge potential and an exciting future, and I’m delighted that Lancashire Tourism Awards finalists and sponsors will be able to see this for themselves.”

Most of the winners of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 will have the chance to progress to the national Visit England Excellence Awards in 2024.

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, located in Poulton-Le-Fylde, was the winner of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award and took the silver award in the national Visit England Excellence Awards at Warner Bros, Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter.

Vikki Harris, drector of Marketing and Partnerships at Marketing Lancashire said: “As we develop our role as Lancashire’s destination management organisation within Lancashire County Council, we remain committed to being the most passionate champions of the county’s tourism and hospitality sector and to recognising the contribution these businesses make to the local economy through our annual Lancashire Tourism Awards.

“The Lancashire Tourism Award judges are accustomed to a flood of applications from businesses that are thriving, innovating and achieving their goals, and we know this year’s applicants will be just as impressive.

“We are so proud of the achievements and the resilience of our industry colleagues, emerging from a difficult period for the sector and so grateful to the many institutions, organisation and suppliers that have already agreed to support this year’s awards. Lancashire is pulling together like never before, allowing the county to shine ever more brightly.”

Supporters and sponsors of this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards include: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackpool & The Fylde College, Burnley FC Conferences and Events, Creative Venue Stylist, DFC, Harrison Drury Solicitors, Insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancaster University Management School, Links Signs and Graphics, Northern Print Distribution Ltd, The Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business, Total Foodservice and University of Central Lancashire.

For information on all the categories, criteria for entry, important deadlines, application forms and the latest #LTA23 news go to LancashireTourismAwards.com and follow @MarketingLancs on Twitter.