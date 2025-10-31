Application for new shopfront at Blackpool property earmarked as a restaurant

Plans for a new shop front in a building which is intended to be a new restaurant in Blackpool have been lodged with planners.

The appication is for the Installation of new shop front at 43 Talbot Road.

Seperate to this, an appication for a new premises license has also been submitted, to Blackpool Council licensing depatment, for the same address, which is currently empty.

A hertitage statement has been lodged with planners in regar to the new shop front proposals.

It states: “ The property at 43 Talbot Road is a 3 storey, mid terraced building situated in Blackpool town centre and within the Blackpool Town Centre Conservation Area.

“The building itself is a late Victorian terrace property. The front elevation looks to have been modified significantly from its original form with modern bay windows to the upper floors spanning the full width of the frontage.

“At street level there is conventional shopfront set back from the street with two pedestrian doors, a large window with a stall riser and an extract vent above.

“ The proposal is to install a new traditional shopfront adjacent to the public footpath that will consist of central double doors with stall risers either side and glazing up to the underside of the signage.”

It concludes: “This proposal presents a well-considered renovation to the shopfront of 43 Talbot Road that respects both the historical context of the building and the wider streetscape.

“ It seeks to enhance the visual quality of the shopfront and ensure compliance with local planning policy. The proposed design will contribute positively to the commercial vitality and heritage value of the area. “

The application form attacched only states that the intended use of the buildimg will be a restaurant.

Meanwhile, a public notice was issued last week in respect of the same property.

It states: “Zafar Ali is applying for a Premises Licence for41-43 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LL.

“The application is to: Offer late Night Refreshment Monday- Sunday from 23.00hrs -03.00hrs.

“Any person wishing to make representations inrelation to this application must do so in writing,including their address & telephone number by n olater than November 6 2025 to Licensing Service, Blackpool Council, Municipal Buildings,PO Box 4, Blackpool, FY1 1NA. Tel. 01253478572.”