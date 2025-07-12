Application for Blacpool property to be classed as HMO is refused

An application for a property in Blackpool to be recognised as an HMO has been refused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant was seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness Existing for use of premises on Boothroyden as an HMO (House of Multiple Occupation) for up to six persons .

However, although council documents suggested the property had been laid out as an HMO for at least the last four years - the relevant time scale -information did not present a clear enough picture of how the building had been used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HMO application was lodged with Blackpool planners | Google

The two-storey mid-terrace property is currently laid out as a self-contained flat to the rear, accessed from the shared hallway, with the rest of the property comprising five bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, shower room, and WC.

The self-contained flat is currently occupied but the rest of the property is vacant.

Considering the application, the Head of Development Management said: “ It is noted that regarding the historic use of the property, terms used to describe the property are either unclear in their meaning or have been used incorrectly in the planning context.

“The applicant asserts that the property was granted a Certificate for an HMO use in 1989 via the 89/1758 application for use as boarding house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the Certificate does not define a use class, and the statutory declaration refers to the property as both a boarding house and a guest house which, particularly in the Blackpool context, would suggest use as holiday accommodation and not a permanent residential HMO.

“ Additionally, Planning Enforcement records from 2009 refer to previous use as a guest house.

“ However, it is the use of the property over the past four years which is relevant to the application for a Certificate of Lawfulness.”

Concluding, he states: “It is not judged that sufficient evidence is available to demonstrate, on the balance of probability, that the property has been used as claimed for the requisite period. As such, a Certificate of Lawfulness should be refused. “