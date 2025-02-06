Applicants seek permission for children's home proposals in Thornton
However, actual planning permission may not be needed for the scheme.
The application is for a Lawful Development Certificate which, if granted, would not require the applicants to seek planning permission for it.
Applicants Lighthouse Care NW Ltd are proposing a change of use of a dwelling (C3) to a children's care home (C2) for one young person (under the age of 18) with up to two carers providing 24 hour care.
The plans are in respect of an address onTarn Road, Thornton.
Lawful Development Certificates confirm that the use, operation or activity named in it for the property is lawful for planning control purposes.
There have been four objections to the proposals, with a decision on the application still pending.
One objector stated: “As a close neighbour I am concerned that they may cause trouble to local residents. “
A planning statement from Abbott-Hull Associates, on behalf of the applicants, said: “The level of activity, associated with the proposed use, would be comparable with what would be reasonably expected to be generated by a single dwelling house occupied by a family.
“On this basis, it is considered that the proposed change of use from C3 (residential institutions) to C2 (residential institutions) would be lawful, as it would not constitute a material change of use.
“Accordingly, whether the proposed use lies within C3, or within C2, there is no requirement for planning permission to move from the existing to the proposed use described in this application.
“In summary, we respectfully request that a Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed use should be granted.”