Appeal launched to find missing St Annes man last seen 11 days ago
An appeal has been launched to find a missing St Annes man who was last seen 11 days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
12 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 5:18pm
John Dyson was reported missing on February 12.
The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short grey hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing a navy jacket with a fur hood, striped polo shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.
John has links to Thornton-Cleveleys as well as St Annes.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1366 of February 12.