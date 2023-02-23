News you can trust since 1873
Appeal launched to find missing St Annes man last seen 11 days ago

An appeal has been launched to find a missing St Annes man who was last seen 11 days ago.

By Sean Gleaves
12 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 5:18pm

John Dyson was reported missing on February 12.

The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short grey hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a navy jacket with a fur hood, striped polo shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Police are appealing for information to find missing man John Dyson (Credit: Lancashire Police)
John has links to Thornton-Cleveleys as well as St Annes.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1366 of February 12.