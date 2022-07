Kelly McDowell was last seen in Manchester Road, Blackpool, on Friday (July 15).

The 40-year-old has blonde hair and blue eyes and is of thin build.

She also speaks with an Irish accent.

Police believe she could be Cumbria as she has links links to Egremont and Workington.

Any one who sees Kelly or has any information about her should call 101, quoting log number 0880 of July 19.