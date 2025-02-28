A row has broken out after town hall planners refused to allow a digital advertising sign to be installed at a petrol station on a key route out of Blackpool.

Clear Channel has launched an appeal against the decision by Blackpool Council to refuse planning permission for the structure at the Esso Petrol Filling Station on Preston New Road which would be around six metres by six metres in total size.

Artist’s impression showing the disputed sign | Clear Channel

Planners said the advertising sign "would be significantly detrimental to the visual amenities of the area by virtue of its siting, prominence, scale, design and illumination which would not relate well to the host site and would create additional advertisement clutter in a street scene. "

The site is close to a residential area opposite, as well as 12 static caravans at the back of the petrol station, causing planners to say the sign "would create a dominant, unduly intrusive and incongruous feature."

However the council did not rule there was any risk to public safety despite the sign being proposed to be sited close to the southbound carriageway of the road which leads to the M55 motorway.

But in its appeal documents, Clear Channel says the proposed advertisement "would be viewed as part of the commercial offering of the petrol filling station and would sit comfortably within the existing signage hierarchy of the site."

It adds: "While tall, its scale would be on par with the illuminated canopy and existing forecourt signage, meaning it would not appear discordant or obtrusive within the street scene.

"Furthermore, its positioning ensures it would be visible from only onedirection and visually contained within the forecourt setting, thereby limitingany undue prominence."

The appeal in relation to the application (reference 25/0029) will now be considered by an independent planning inspector.