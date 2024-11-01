Garstang and Wyre Police are asking for the public’s help after a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a collision.

Garstand and Wyre Police have issued an appeal after a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in a Halloween crash. | Petra - stock.adobe.com

At 9:50pm last night, police received a report of a collision between a BMW 320D and a pedestrian at the Baylton Drive junction Preston Old Road in Catterall.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains but thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or changing at this time.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Manchester, have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Posting on Facebook, Garstang and Wyre Police said: “This collision has left a young boy with some very serious injuries. Our thoughts remain with him as he is treated in hospital.

“Whilst two arrests have been made, our enquiries are ongoing. Part of those enquiries is reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage of the area.

“This is where we ask you for help. If you have any footage of the incident or vehicle between 21:50 and 21:55, or witnessed the collision, please get in contact.

“You can phone 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1573 of 31st October.”