Appeal after Blackpool RSPCA charity shop is targeted by thief

A Blackpool charity shop is counting the costs after a thief broke into the store at the weekend.

The incident happened at the RSPCA shop on Talbot Road on Saturday. The thief stole two TVs and a laptop as well as causing damage to a freestanding collection dog with a hammer. They also took stock donated to the store for animal welfare.

Branch manager Martyn Tetchener said: "It happened on Saturday during the night. He broke in through a side window at the front of the building and made entry.

"He broke into the collection box and he broke into the electrical cupboard at the bottom and he's taken two TVs and also the laptop of the manager."

He said the cost of repairs added up to around £250.

"We're hoping somebody recognises the gentleman concerned. He's only a young lad.

"He used a brick to break in which has obviously been taken from the workmen outside.

"It's frustrating when you are there raising money for the charity and the animal centre and sadly we are going to lose money now."

Police want to speak to a person captured on CCTV in connection with the incident.

If anyone has information they can phone the police on 101 and quote LC20181216 0577 of December 15 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.