An escaped snake appears to be on the loose in Blackpool after its skin was found.

The slithering serpent has left its skin on the wall of the Old Coach House Hotel on Dean Street.

A passer-by spotted it and measured it to be 51 inches.

Why do snakes shed their skin? Snakes shed their skin close to where they live to accommodate growth and to also remove parasites or damage affecting their skin's outer layer.

The shedding process, known as ecdysis, happens throughout a snake's lifetime, with younger snakes shedding more frequently than older ones.

The post, which was shared on animal welfare charity Homeward Bound, attracted a few jokey comments with some saying it was their ex, while others were concerned for their pets.

Are you the owner of the missing snake? Get in touch if you locate him/her.