Anniversary fun for Lytham train addicts at G-Whizz festive

A colourful model railway exhibition was back over the weekend as the 20th anniversary of G-Whizz’s festive display entertained people of all ages.

Taking place on Saturday at The White Church in Clifton Drive, Lytham, the day marked the return of 13-year-old Gabby Neild, who missed out on last year’s event after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia.

G-Whizz festive model railway exhibition at the White Church in Fairhaven. Pictured is Ethan Hyde, four

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Gabby received treatment, was the chosen beneficiary of Saturday’s event, with adult and child tickets costing £3 and £2 respectively.

Gabby’s grandad, Allan Judd, said: “We are delighted that over the years, it has become an a key annual event in the Christmas festivities of the Fylde Coast and is designed solely to raise funds for local charities, with all of the exhibitors giving freely their time and travel expenses.”