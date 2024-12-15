I paid a visit to Lowlands Alpaca farm in Blackpool, to experience them animal magic with Santa and his elves, in a video tour.

I visited Lowlands Farm to find out what it’s like on the site in the run up to Christmas. I went for the opening weekend, when I discovered how the farm, on Peel Road in Blackpool, has been transformed into a magical festive wonderland as they welcome families and guests of all ages.

Lottie, a volunteer elf, with Tommy and Tuppence the goats | Lucinda Herbert

As soon as I arrive in the car, the whole place feels very festive and instantly makes me want to get into the Christmas spirit. Even the tractor is tastefully decorated with red and green tinsel and a huge bow, and after walking past the stables I am greeted by Lottie, a volunteer elf who is looking after an adorable alpaca called George. Lottie explains: “I help as children take hold of the alpaca and take him for a walk over to Santa’s Grotto.”

Magical Christmas experience

The main barn feels really magical, as I walk through to say hello to more of the alpacas. The space is filled with families enjoying the Christmas music, and petting various animals - including a cute white rabbit who I can’t help but fall in love with!

Alpaca ride to Santa’s Grotto

Youngsters are spread out at tables, where they sit and write their letters to Santa - and as they come out, there is a huge tractor tyre which has been transformed into a wreath for the perfect photo opportunity. Gemma, another elf volunteer, says: “It feels so Christmassy on here, although I feel the magic less as I’ve got older, when I’m here and there’s so many Christmas things going on I can’t help but get in the spirit. My favourite thing is seeing the [children’s] faces light up seeing the animals and Santa.”

Violet the Elf with a cute fluffy white bunny at Lowlands Farm. | Lucinda Herbert

I go for a look inside Santa’s Grotto, where I am welcomed in by two more elves. The wooden cabin feels so cosy and lovely with twinkling lights and pictures of all of Santa’s reindeer. Afterwards, Gemma adds: “Santa comes and says hello to all the animals when he arrives, and he brings a little present for all of the animals so each one has something on Christmas Day.”

Charlotte Traynor, owner of Lowlands Farm, with a donkey dressed up for Christmas | Lucinda Herbert

And before I leave, I get to meet two sweet little goats called Tommy and Tuppence - who are wearing Christmas bandanas and are being fed by Lottie. They are definitely a hit with the young children!

One of Santa's elves with George the alpaca on Lowlands Farm | Lucinda Herbert

The magical Christmas event is on every weekend until Christmas. Visit https://lowlandsfarmalpacas.uk/ to book or find out more on https://www.facebook.com/lowlandsfarm.co.uk

