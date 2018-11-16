Anchorsholme Academy pupils become Santa's little helpers for Brian House's 'Elf Run' fundraiser

Christmas came early for a Blackpool school on Friday as they dressed up as elves to raise money for a children’s hospice.

Anchorsholme Academy took part in Brian House’s annual ‘Elf Run’ fundraiser.

Teacher Beth Smith with Scarlett Higgins, 8, Bella Andrews, 8, Adrian Voenesco, 7 and Chloe Hindle, 8.

It is the first school to take part in this year’s event which sees schools across the Fylde Coast take part in a sponsored run, walk or dance.

Around 620 pupils and 25 staff took part in the event with many of them dressed as elves.

Graeme Dow, the school’s headteacher said it was a fantastic event which the whole school took part in.

He said: “We are thrilled to raise money for Brian House and be a part of the incredible things they do for children on the Fylde coast.

The children were using the new 'Mile A Day' track at the school.

“Everyone really enjoyed taking part and some of the smiles I saw on the track really captures the joy of the day and I was very moved.”

The event took place on the school’s new ‘Mile A Day’ track circuit which was completed this month.

It was built to offer pupils the chance to run or walk a mile each day at school.

The school raised more than £1,400 and it is the first time it has taken part in the event which started last year.

Chloe Rossall, community and corporate fundraiser for Brian House said: “It was absolutely fantastic seeing everyone at Anchorsholme Academy get into the festive fundraising spirit with their Elf Run, and we are so impressed with how much money they’ve been able to raise.

“The staff and pupils have officially launched our second ever Elf Run, and if they had half as much fun as we did watching them then it must have been a wonderful day for them all.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Anchorsholme Academy and well done on an incredible achievement. They have played a big part in helping us care for our area’s most fragile children here at Brian House.”

Elf Run was launched by the charity last year when 18 schools took part and raised £15,500.

Lots of the children dressed on Elf outfits.

Anchorholme Academy is the first school to complete their run in this year’s event with 28 other schools signed up to take part.

Each school is able to choose a time, date and distance themselves to raise money for the hospice.