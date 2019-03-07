An old Blackpool toilet block is set to be turned into a radio station

Plans to renovate a disused Blackpool toilet block so it can be used as a radio studio have been submitted to Blackpool Council.

The application by Fylde Coast Radio relates to the toilet block at the former Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf site in Starr Gate.

Fylde Coast Radio plan to move into the old toilet block at the former Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf site in Starr Gate.

Proposals show the radio station, currently based at Waterloo Road, plans to renovate the inside of the building to turn it into an internet radio studio. It would also put the outside grounds in ‘good order’.

Coun Christian Cox who represents the Squires Gate ward said he was ‘absolutely delighted ‘ to hear about the Fylde Coast Radio plans and gave his full support behind the plans.

He added: “I am confident these plans will be of great benefit to the local area and also Blackpool as a whole. The renovation of the site will improve the appearance of the site which will benefit both nearby residents and the neighbouring boat clubs and Blackpool Transport tram depot.

Planning officers will now consider the application before making a decision.