An Officer and a Gentleman cast arrive in Blackpool ahead of opening night at the Winter Gardens

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:27 GMT
The cast of An Officer and a Gentleman have arrived in Blackpool and are all ready to perform their new show at the Winter Gardens.
Georgia Lennon and Luke Baker arrive in Blackpool for An Officer and a Gentleman at the Winter Gardens
Georgia Lennon and Luke Baker arrive in Blackpool for An Officer and a Gentleman at the Winter Gardens | submit

The iconic musical An Officer and a Gentlemn will be hitting the Winter Gardens stage very, very soon.

The rehearsals are done and the cast are excited to bring the play to Blackpool for a three day run which begins tonight.

The play features actors Melanie Masson, Luke Baker and Georgia Lennon, the latter two of which enjoyed a photoshoot outside the legendary Blackpool Tower this morning.

Georgia Lennon and Luke Baker pictured inside the Winter Gardens
Georgia Lennon and Luke Baker pictured inside the Winter Gardens | Winter Gardens

When can I catch the play?

Here are the dates and times for the An Officer and a Gentleman in Blackpool:

October 3 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm

October 4 at 7:30pm

October 5 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm.

You can book tickets here.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in October here

