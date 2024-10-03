An Officer and a Gentleman cast arrive in Blackpool ahead of opening night at the Winter Gardens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The iconic musical An Officer and a Gentlemn will be hitting the Winter Gardens stage very, very soon.
The rehearsals are done and the cast are excited to bring the play to Blackpool for a three day run which begins tonight.
The play features actors Melanie Masson, Luke Baker and Georgia Lennon, the latter two of which enjoyed a photoshoot outside the legendary Blackpool Tower this morning.
When can I catch the play?
Here are the dates and times for the An Officer and a Gentleman in Blackpool:
October 3 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm
October 4 at 7:30pm
October 5 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm.
You can book tickets here.
You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in October here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.