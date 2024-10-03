Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cast of An Officer and a Gentleman have arrived in Blackpool and are all ready to perform their new show at the Winter Gardens.

Georgia Lennon and Luke Baker arrive in Blackpool for An Officer and a Gentleman at the Winter Gardens

The iconic musical An Officer and a Gentlemn will be hitting the Winter Gardens stage very, very soon.

The rehearsals are done and the cast are excited to bring the play to Blackpool for a three day run which begins tonight.

The play features actors Melanie Masson, Luke Baker and Georgia Lennon, the latter two of which enjoyed a photoshoot outside the legendary Blackpool Tower this morning.

Georgia Lennon and Luke Baker pictured inside the Winter Gardens

When can I catch the play?

Here are the dates and times for the An Officer and a Gentleman in Blackpool:

October 3 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm

October 4 at 7:30pm

October 5 at 2:30pm, 7:30pm.

You can book tickets here.

